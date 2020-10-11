HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

