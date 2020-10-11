Hive (HIVE) Price Up 15% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $55.00 million and $9.15 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000168 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001773 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050901 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,114,642 coins and its circulating supply is 319,744,436 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

