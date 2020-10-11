Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $78,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,235,000 after buying an additional 135,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

