Humanscape Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $232.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

