Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hurricane Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Hurricane Energy Competitors -26.71% -122.89% -5.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A 5.00 Hurricane Energy Competitors $3.24 billion -$204.06 million 4.99

Hurricane Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hurricane Energy. Hurricane Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hurricane Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 1 5 0 0 1.83 Hurricane Energy Competitors 568 2090 2476 115 2.41

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 82.17%. Given Hurricane Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hurricane Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hurricane Energy rivals beat Hurricane Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. Hurricane Energy plc has an estimated contingent resources of approximately 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.