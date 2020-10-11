ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $67.19. 92,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in ICF International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 48.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

