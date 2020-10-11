InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in InMode by 664,492.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 248,357 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in InMode by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 229,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

