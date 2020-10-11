InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

INWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INWK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 312.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INWK remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Friday. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

