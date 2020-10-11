Insider Buying: Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Acquires 74,000 Shares of Stock

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Murray Wallace bought 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,000 shares in the company, valued at C$106,650.

Murray Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Murray Wallace sold 30,000 shares of Echelon Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$184,200.00.

Shares of EFH traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.37. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,184. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $5.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th.

About Echelon Financial

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

