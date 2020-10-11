Insider Selling: Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) insider Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,463,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,835,940.

NIK traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,370. Labrador Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.22.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

