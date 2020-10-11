Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,835,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,143,373.03.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total transaction of C$80,506.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total value of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90.

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

