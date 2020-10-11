Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several brokerages have commented on XENT. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.