Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%.

