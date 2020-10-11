Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $63,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,012. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

