Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 967.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD remained flat at $$10.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

