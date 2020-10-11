iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,221,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,680,303 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

