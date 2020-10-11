iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,477,000 after buying an additional 271,371 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 340,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,361. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

