iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 13.87% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $609,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,978. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $283.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

