iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,902,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,211,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

