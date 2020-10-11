iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $70,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

DSI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

