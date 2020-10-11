iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $448,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,259,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.70. 25,038,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,526,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

