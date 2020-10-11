iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,040 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $92,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

