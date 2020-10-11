iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

