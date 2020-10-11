J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

