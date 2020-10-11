Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total value of C$80,506.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,847,384 shares in the company, valued at C$103,246,473.33.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,984.60.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total value of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

TSE REAL traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$25.19. 200,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 60.12. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

