Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $661.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00250647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.01511905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

