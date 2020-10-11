Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

JNJ traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,551. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

