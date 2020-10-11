Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Daito Trust Construction (NYSE:DIFTY) Financial Analysis

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Daito Trust Construction’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.31 $535.30 million $14.09 7.60 Daito Trust Construction $14.58 billion 0.42 $830.48 million N/A N/A

Daito Trust Construction has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jones Lang LaSalle and Daito Trust Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 4 0 2.50 Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus price target of $146.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Risk and Volatility

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Daito Trust Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.40% 11.47% 4.33% Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Daito Trust Construction on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

