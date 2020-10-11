Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KLR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.21. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at $646,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

