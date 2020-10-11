KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 571.67 ($7.47).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KAZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

KAZ stock traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 530.20 ($6.93). 1,331,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 556.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.16. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 3.06 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

