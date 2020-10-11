Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $48.72 on Friday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

