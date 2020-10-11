Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

