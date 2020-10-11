Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,009 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 10,562,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOS remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,585,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,805. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

