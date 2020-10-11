Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

