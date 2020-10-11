Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.78. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 538.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 605,310 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

