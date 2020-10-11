Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,100 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,227.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,638,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,700,387.

Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 23.35 and a current ratio of 24.35. The company has a market cap of $86.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. Aurion Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$2.14.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Aurion Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

