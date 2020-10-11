Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $61,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.46. 1,726,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,443. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

