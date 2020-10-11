MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $522.05 on Friday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.