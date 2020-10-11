Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of MTLS traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.77. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Materialise by 160.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

