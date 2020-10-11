Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mercadolibre worth $69,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 41.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.75.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $39.47 on Friday, reaching $1,199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 455,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,097.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.35. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

