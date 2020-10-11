MINISO Group Holding Limited Prices IPO at $16.50-$18.50 Per Share (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) plans to raise $532 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 30,400,000 shares at $16.50-$18.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, MINISO Group Holding Limited generated $1.3 billion in revenue and $137.4 million in net income.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

MINISO Group Holding Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. Within seven years since we opened our first store in China in 2013, we have built our flagship brand “MINISO” as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, we served consumers primarily through our network of over 4,200 MINISO stores, of which we directly operated 129, including over 2,500 MINISO stores in China and over 1,680 MINISO stores across over 80 countries and regions in the rest of the world. Our revenue reached RMB9.0 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The aggregate GMV of products sold through our network reached RMB19.0 billion (US$2.7 billion) in 2019, making us the largest global branded variety retailer of lifestyle products, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report. “.

MINISO Group Holding Limited was founded in 2013 and has 16000 employees. The company is located at 25F, Heye Plaza, No.486, Kangwang Middle Road Liwan District, Guangzhou 510140, Guangdong Province The People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 20 3622 8788 or on the web at http://www.miniso.com.

