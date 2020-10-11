Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $63,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $543,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 4,513,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,888. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

