Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) Insider Wilfried Bernard Sells 100,000 Shares

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) insider Wilfried Bernard sold 100,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,814,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,791,420.

Wilfried Bernard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Wilfried Bernard sold 10,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Wilfried Bernard acquired 20,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Wilfried Bernard acquired 15,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Wilfried Bernard acquired 12,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$4,320.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Wilfried Bernard bought 25,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,250.00.

MTB traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,702. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million and a PE ratio of -35.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

