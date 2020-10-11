Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Myers Industries worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 933.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 822,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 171,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 60,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.53. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

