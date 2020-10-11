NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 94,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,686. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

