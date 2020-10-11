NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $10.17 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $139,788.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00446095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

