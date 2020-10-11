NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, October 27th

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NEE stock opened at $302.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.89. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,639 shares of company stock worth $17,875,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

