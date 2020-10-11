NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $250,392,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $102,926,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

