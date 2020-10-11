O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 873,146 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,242.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 518,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.12.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.