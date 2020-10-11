O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 95,510 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 16.7% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after buying an additional 913,802 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,099. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.